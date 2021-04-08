The Lynn Camp Lady Cats made history on Thursday afternoon. With inclement weather lingering in the area, the semi-final game against Pineville wasn't sure to be played. However, following a brief delay for lightning, the teams took to the field for a chance to earn a berth in the 13th Region All "A" championship game.
Behind solid pitching and defense, Lynn Camp defeated the Lady Lions 3-1, in seven innings, earning a bid into the 13th Region All "A" championship game for the first time in school history.
Madyson Roberts led the Lady Cats from the pitching circle and on the sticks, pitching all seven innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and 12 strikeouts. On offense, in her three appearances at the plate, she tallied on hit, with one RBI. Halle Mills, Gabby Carollo, and Olivia Dozier also tallied one hit each, with Carollo crossing the plate twice, and Mills once, for all three of the Lady Cats' runs.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix praised her team's pitching and defense.
"I thought we could have done a little better on the sticks," she said. "But overall, I'm very happy with how we played. Credit our defense and our pitching. They fielded the ball well. Pineville had quite a few base hits, but we made the right plays at the right time to get our defense off the field."
Hendrix also underlined that this would be her team's first ever appearance in the All "A" Championship.
"I can't express how proud of these girls I am," she said. "This is a position that Lynn Camp softball has never been in, and I think the fact that we are here this year is indicative of how hard we work as a team and how bad these girls want this. We're going to have a quick turnaround, but I know that if we come out and play like we are capable of playing, we've got a shot at winning this thing."
Lynn Camp will square-off against the Middlesboro Lady Jackets on Friday at 5:30 at Lynn Camp's softball field.
