In the opening game of the 2020-2021 season on January 4th, the Lynn Camp Wildcats took to Whitley County to take on the home standing Colonels. The two teams battled for 32-minutes, with the Colonels escaping the Wildcats 61-58.
Lynn Camp flipped the script on Saturday, downing Whitley County 60-40 at home. Leading 25-17 at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Colonels 19-8 in the third period to pull away and secure a 20-point victory at home.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle with 19 points. He was followed by Gilbert Spencer with 12 points, Luke Ledington with 11 points, Gavin Allen, who added a double-double, with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Jace Boggs who added eight points.
Following the game, coach Rodney Clarke noted how this win shows his team’s progress throughout the season, yet contended that there is work still to be done.
“I hope this goes to show that we are making progress,” he said. “We’ve still got some stuff that we have to clean up. Our glass work, taking care of the ball a little bit better, and just cleaning up some basic stuff.”
Clarke hopes that his team uses this win to build toward the remainder of the season, and highlighted that his team has quickly bought into his coaching method.
“I hope we can use this game as a building block,” he said. “We won a clean game against a quality team. I can say this: this team has bought in. The guys we have want to be here and they want to work. I’m proud of them, and hopefully we can keep getting better and better. That’s all I can ask for.”
With the win, the Wildcats improved to 4-2 on the season. Lynn Camp travels to Jellico (TN) to take on the Blue Devils on January 25.
