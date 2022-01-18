2021 was an eventful year for the sports world. With sports all but canceled in 2020, 2021 was a year of exciting returns to the court, field, mat, and track for athletes across the country, as well as right here in Knox County. There were many men and young men that made a tremendous impact on the area, but none more so that the Mountain Advocate 2021 Male Sports Figure of the Year: Stephen Hibbard.
Stephen Hibbard was the physical education teacher at Barbourville Independent School. While teaching at the school, he was diagnosed with cancer. Throughout his treatment, he continually wore a smile on his face while remaining devout in his faith. He was beloved by the community. Hibbard lost his battle with cancer in August of 2021, leaving behind wife Becca, and young son Jaxon. However, his impact is still being felt across Barbourville and Knox County.
Many of Hibbard’s friends and colleagues reflected fondly on their late friend, highlighting his love for his family, his students, his community, and sports.
“Steve loved sports,” said close friend and colleague Mike Deaton. “He especially loved UK Football. His family had season tickets for many years. From the beginning of his time as the PE instructor at Barbourville, he incorporated many different skill levels in multiple sports. Staying fit was another priority of his. Not only did he stay in shape, he would send out these digital challenges to the school staff to see who could get the most steps in a day or a month. He started an archery lesson in P.E. class, and before long, BHS had its own school archery team to this day, because of his idea to teach young children a new skill, our school has developed several high-ranking members across the state in archery.”
“He was so proud to see the enthusiasm of so many who couldn't make the basketball or baseball teams,” Deaton continued. “Over the years in the gym, he developed many basketball trick shots; over the backboard, off the backboard pole, from the stage, you name it. The kids watched in amazement. He came to every game and supported the students. They always knew he was there. His next love of sports came in the form of golf. He started playing and became hooked. He would go out with some buddies at school and play, and was always so excited to tell me the next day how he did. The next thing we knew, he was having some discomfort, which eventually led to his cancer diagnosis. Steve was such a humble and positive person to all of us. He was looking forward to taking his son Jaxon to the golf course,” Deaton concluded. His spirit still hovers in the gym where he taught.”
“Stephen was a wonderful, helpful, kind man,” said close friend and colleague Kimberly Shields Smith. “He was always willing to help. If I was reviewing for a biology test, I could call him and he would make a game out of it in his P.E. class to help the kids learn the vocabulary to help them study. If we had prom, a school dance, or whatever, he was one of the first to ask what he could do to help with it. He constantly pushed the students to be better, no matter what they were doing. And he was one of the first folks to ask how he could pray for you if he knew something was going on in your life.”
“Stephen started the archery program several years ago introducing and teaching it as a part of his physical education class,” said close friend and colleague Tabatha Hoffman. “He encouraged our youth who were not in sports, or those that may not be physically able to do traditional sports to try archery. This is where my two kids Sadie and Savannah were influenced to pick up a bow and try it. He played a huge part in their lives that ultimately led to many regional championships and three state titles coming out of the program a couple years later. He taught far more than P.E. or archery. Most kids left his classroom empowered, encouraged, and all were valued. It’s a legacy, a footprint, we all hope to leave one day.”
The community of Barbourville rallied around Hibbard following his diagnosis. It wasn’t only Barbourville that rallied around him. Rival schools in-county also joined in to show support for Hibbard, which speaks volumes to who he was as a person. His impact is still being felt, and his voice will forever echo through the rafters at Barbourville. For these reasons, Stephen Hibbard has been named the 2021 Mountain Advocate Male Sports Figure of the Year.
