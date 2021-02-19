Barbourville senior guard Matthew Gray was honored by the school on Thursday night in a game against Harlan Independent after scoring his 1000th point against the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets on the road on February 9.
Since coach Cody Messer's first season as the head coach, Gray's sophomore season, Gray has been a staple of the team.
As a sophomore, he averaged 10.8 points-per-game, while hauling in an average of four rebounds per-game. As a junior, his productivity increased, as he soared to 15.9 points-per-game, accompanying his 3.7 rebound-per-game average.
Now in his senior campaign, Gray is leading the Tigers with 22.2 points-per-game, good for 31st in the state, as of February 19. He has also increased his rebounding, now hauling in an average of 6.2 rebounds-per-outing. He is also widely-regarded as one of the best on-ball defenders in the region, known for his pesky hands, and suffocating defense.
Gray professed his love for the community of Barbourville, stating that everywhere you turn, someone is trying to help.
"I love Barbourville," he said. "Everyone is always trying to help. The support here has been unreal. Never once in my entire time here have I ever felt like there was anyone that didn't support us. In a normal year, it seems like everyone in town is in the gym on game night's. You don't get that everywhere you go. I love this place."
He also talked about playing for coach Cody Messer.
"Honestly, I think he is the best coach in the region," he said. "I feel like if he had as much talent to work with as some of these other coaches, he would be a household name. He is an excellent coach. He has helped me grow into the person I am today. Not just on the court, but off the court. He cares about us as people, not just as players."
Although he wishes to play at the next level, Gray expressed his desire to focus on the remainder of his high school career, and help impart his wisdom on the younger players on the team for future generations of Barbourville Tigers.
"I'd like to play at the next level, but I'm completely focused on the rest of this season," he said. "I just want to leave a good mark on this place. I've worked hard for the past few years, and I'm going to keep working as hard as I can to be the best I can be for my team. I just try to help these younger guys grasp some of these concepts and help them improve every day; that's my job as a leader. I just want to leave the team in a good position after I'm gone. Coach Messer will do a great job leading them, but it's our job as team leaders to help these guys grow as players and teammates."
Coach Messer praised Gray's time with the Tigers.
"It doesn't get much better than Matthew Gray," he said. "Night-in and night-out, he works his tail off. That's something you will never have to worry about from him, or any of the other guys on this team. They all come out and give everything they've got. Matt has done a tremendous job leading this team for us. I knew early-on that he was going to be a highly-impactful player for us, and I think he has proven that. When he graduates, those are going to be some big shoes to fill. I love him, and all these boys to death. I'm honored to be their coach."
