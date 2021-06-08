The Barbourville Tigers have been doing everything they can to stay hard at work during the preseason and offseason. Now having played six games of summer ball, coach Cody Messer is looking to his team’s performance in an effort to establish a new pecking order.
“We graduated a lot of experience and a lot of scoring,” he said. “With summer ball, that’s what you do -- you try to find guys that are working hard to fill those empty spots left from last season. Our guys are playing hard. I’ve seen a lot of positives, and I’ve also seen some negatives. I think that’s with every player at this point.”
Messer drew attention to the group that he currently has, citing their willingness to work and improve with each game.
“The most important thing about this team is that they’re a group of hard workers that enjoy getting after it,” he said. “We have to get in shape. That’s one thing that most teams would tell you is a main point of focus at this point in the year. Playing four or five games in two days with a limited roster, conditioning becomes an important factor. You try to get as much work in as you can for the younger kids.
“Coming into summer ball, it has to be understood that you have a core group of guys that you’re trying to get extra work with,” he said. “You’re not just trying to replace what you had last season, you’re trying to rebuild and expound on foundations that have been laid. That’s where we are at right now. I really like this team. I enjoy coaching them. They’re hungry and willing to do whatever it takes to get better. I’m happy with where we are at, and happy with the effort they’ve been giving. As long as they keep giving me that 110% effort that I ask for, we will continue to move in the right direction.”
