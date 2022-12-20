Engle
Mountain Advocate Media

If you’ve followed 13th region basketball for the last few years, there’s no doubt you’ve heard the name Micah Engle. Engle has been one of the most electrifying players in the region for years.The highly-talented guard made history on Saturday, becoming Lynn Camp’s all-time leader for points scored in a career with 1,495 points. With the season just underway, he will surely build upon the record throughout the remainder of the season. After joining the 1,000 point club in January, he quickly added to his total. What makes the feat all the more impressive is that Engle joined the Wildcats to start his junior season.

Engle started his high school basketball career with the Corbin Redhounds. His talent was evident as he began to show flashes of great possibilities in limited minutes as a sophomore. Engle averaged four points and two rebounds-per-game for the Redhounds in his final season with them.

Recommended for you