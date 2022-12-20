If you’ve followed 13th region basketball for the last few years, there’s no doubt you’ve heard the name Micah Engle. Engle has been one of the most electrifying players in the region for years.The highly-talented guard made history on Saturday, becoming Lynn Camp’s all-time leader for points scored in a career with 1,495 points. With the season just underway, he will surely build upon the record throughout the remainder of the season. After joining the 1,000 point club in January, he quickly added to his total. What makes the feat all the more impressive is that Engle joined the Wildcats to start his junior season.
Engle started his high school basketball career with the Corbin Redhounds. His talent was evident as he began to show flashes of great possibilities in limited minutes as a sophomore. Engle averaged four points and two rebounds-per-game for the Redhounds in his final season with them.
After transferring to Lynn Camp at the beginning of his junior year, Engle’s talents blossomed under the direction of head coach Rodney Clarke. His time with his AAU teams during the summer months also helped him develop new techniques and abilities to allow him to be more successful for the Wildcats.
Engle’s production went from four points and two rebounds-per-game in his sophomore year, to 23.2 points-per-game, and seven rebounds-per-game; the greatest improvement in both categories for any player in the region. He has since continued to build on his skills, becoming one of the best players in the state. In the 2021-2022 season, Engle finished the season ranked 20th in the state in scoring, averaging 23.9 points-per-game.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke highlighted Engle’s natural ability, stating that it makes him much easier to coach.
“He has so much raw talent,” said Clarke. “Micah has an exceptional basketball I.Q., which allows him to be successful at everything he does on the court. He can facilitate passes, coordinate screens, direct defensive formations and schemes – and he can score at any level. Every good player possesses one common attribute, and that’s making everyone around them better. Micah does that. He is a great basketball player, a great teammate, and above all else, a great person. We’re proud of that guy, and we’re excited to see what else he has in store.”
