One of the most electric players in the 13th Region, Micah Engle, spent his summer not in the bed, or at the beach, but on the court, further honing his craft, and turning heads in the process. Last season, Engle led Lynn Camp, averaging 23.2 points-per-game, which was good for 27th in the state of Kentucky.
In five games with the Kentucky Select AAU team this summer, Engle averaged roughly 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game. Engle a slashing guard with great size, athleticism, and finishing ability around the rim. He isn't afraid of contact, and can also shoot the ball well from the outside; evident by his two game-winning long balls with Kentucky Select over the summer.
Unlike most kids his age, Engle was hard at work while others were on vacation, sleeping, or slacking-off. Headed into his senior season, Engle stated that he and his team are working to sharpen up a few areas of their game, and develop into the most well-rounded team they can be, en route to what he describes as his main goal: Rupp Arena.
"Working hard has always been natural to me," he said. "I have always wanted to have a basketball in my hands, and always wanted to play. A lot of folks like to go on vacations, but for me, basketball is my vacation. It takes me to places I would have never been without basketball. The work that I put in now will definitely pay off, because over the years I have seen a change in myself, and I am working harder than I ever have right now."
"For the upcoming year, we as a team are working on our defense and our shooting ability from each position," he added. "We have many solid areas, but we have to keep those sharpened up, as well as, create new and better ones. We are working hard in all aspects of the game to be the best team we can be. Our expectations for this upcoming year are to make it through districts, and through the region, and to the state tournament. One of my main goals since a little kid was to be able to play at Rupp Arena in the state tournament. I had went and watched a lot of the games there when I was younger, and it always looked like a great experience with the student sections and the huge arena, and I would love to be able to do that my senior year."
