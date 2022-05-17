Barbourville senior Michael Smith has signed with Centre College to further his athletic and academic career. During his time with Barbourville, Smith competed for both the soccer team, and the track team.
Some of Smith’s accolades include: setting the Yellowjacket Invitational Meet Record in the high jump with a height of 6’0” in 2021, 1A Region 6 champion in 2021, Fourth place in the 1A state meet in 2021, setting the Coal Miner’s Memorial Meet high jump record with a height of 6’4’’, setting the Williamsburg High School Meet record in the high jump with a height of 6’2’’, third place all-time 1A Region 6, and is currently in second place in class 1A state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.