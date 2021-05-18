With a 6-3 victory over the Harlan Green Dragons on Monday, Knox Central baseball coach Mike Bright notched his 100th win with the Panthers.
Against Harlan, the Panthers never got into a great rhythm offensively, but managed just enough to pull out a 63 victory on the road.
Casey Bright got the start from the mound, pitching four and two thirds innings, allowing five hits and three runs with two walks and seven strikeouts. He also led the Panthers offensively with two RBI in one hit. Jacob Osborne was brought in to close, pitching two and one thirds innings, allowing one hit, with no runs, and three walks and strikeouts. He also tallied an RBI. Isaac Mills added one hit and one RBI. Cayden Collins and Brady Worley added one hit apiece.
Along with the 100 wins, Bright's resume includes a multitude of achievements, including:
- Elite 8 Finish in 2017
- 13th Region Champions in 2017
- 13th Region Runner-Up in 2016
- Four-time time 51st District Champions (2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019)
- School Record 25 win season in 2019
- Knox Central Baseball's All-Time winningest Coach-
Signed 8 kids to play Collegiate Baseball
- Seth Hill (Union College)
- Brayden Imel (Hanover College)
- Evan Lay (Asbury University)
- Jaxon Stewart (Maryville College)
- Jacob Nelson (Union College)
- Jacob Engle (Union College)
- Jaylen Adams (Union College)
- Corey Bright (Western Carolina University)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.