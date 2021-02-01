The Corbin Lady Redhounds traveled to Knox Central on Monday night to take on the Lady Panthers. Knox Central was coming off of an upset loss to Bell County 69-63 over the weekend, and the Lady Redhounds were coming off of a double-overtime loss to Whitley County.
The Lady Panthers led by as many as 23 points early in the second half, before Corbin began to chip away at the lead, drawing as close as seven points. However, some clutch rebounding, free throws, and press-break allowed Knox Central to pull away and secure a 10-point victory over their regional foe.
Brianna Gallagher led the Lady Panthers with 22 points. She was followed by Zoey Liford and Caylan Mills with 16 points, Presley Partin with 15 points, Halle Collins with two points, and Zoey Hamilton with one point.
During the game, Knox Central junior Caylan Mills tallied the 500th assist of her career. Prior to the Corbin game, Mills was averaging 17.2 points-per-game, and 3.2 rebounds-per-game, while dishing out assist after assist.
Collins went out early in the game with a leg injury that appeared to be pretty bad. Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders urged support for his most-recently acquired player.
“Halle got hurt pretty bad,” he said. “I don’t want to speculate on what it could be, but it doesn't look great right now. We are just going to rally around her and support her. We love her to death, and we hope she’s okay. Just keep her in your prayers.”
Although he lost one of his best players during the game, the Lady Panthers had four players in double-digit scoring, and answered a loss with a win over a regional foe.
“I am pleased with the way we played the game,” said Sowders. “It was a much better game than what we played on Log Mountain. I think that game really woke us up. We were ready to go in this one. I just told the team to stay the course, that Corbin would try to turn us over and speed us up. I thought we did a good job of handling the pressure. I’m happy with the win, but we just want everyone to keep Halle in your prayers.’
