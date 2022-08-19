The Knox Central Panthers are off-and-running for the 2022 season, claiming a season opening victory over the Clay County Tigers, 34-20. With the high school field currently under construction, the game was played at Knox County middle school's field, and was packed full of alumni, fans, visitors, cheerleaders, and younger players.
The crowd stretched the entire length of the bleachers and lined the flood wall as well. Knox Central's Steve Partin led the Panthers to victory, scoring all five touchdowns in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.