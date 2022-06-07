The Knox Central Panthers football field will have a different look this coming fall. Construction crews have begun work on the field, and will be installing AstroTurf to increase the quality of the playing surface.
Unlike grass, turf is a much more predictable playing surface. Turf doesn't grow, and is softer than grass, due to the lack of soil present beneath the layer of grass, and is also much easier to maintain. Turf surfaces also allow for much easier drainage following torrential rains.
The turf field will not only benefit the football team, but the soccer teams as well. A well-maintained field with grass is going to play a little better than longer grass, meaning a ball is going to roll through it more easily. However, with turf, grass length will not be an issue.
Turf has also been deemed as a much safer playing surface. According to Global Sports Matters, "One study showed playing on synthetic turf in the NFL resulted in a 16% increase in lower body injuries compared to the same injuries on natural grass. These results were from the 2012-2016 seasons, during which all injuries in the lower extremities (foot, knee and ankle)."
Crews estimate that the field will be completed in late June or early July, just ahead of summer workouts.
