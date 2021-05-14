We may as well start referring to the Knox Central softball team as "butter," because they're on a roll. After downing the Pineville Lady Mountain Lions 7-0 on Thursday, Knox Central broke their own record, set in the game prior, for the longest winning streak in softball in the school's history, which now sits at nine wins.
Amber Partin continues slinging heat, resting comfortably in the top-25 pitchers in the state. Against Pineville, she pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits and no runs, with zero walks and 11 strikeouts. Caitlyn Jackson led Knox Central on the sticks with two hits and two RBI. Morgan Bright, Jayme Swafford, and Abi Beller added one hit each, with Swafford driving in a run.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley praised her team's continued effort.
"These girls are playing lights out right now," she said. "They just continue to improve every single game. I am very proud of how well we have been playing lately, but we can't get satisfied. There is still a good portion of the season left to be played. We are going to keep working hard and playing our brand of softball."
