The Knox Central Panthers are on the cusp of history. After defeating the Harlan County Black Bears in the opening round, 63-47, and the Clay County Tigers in the second round, 67-50, the Panthers will compete for their third straight regional title against North Laurel on Saturday at 7:00 PM. If Knox Central wins the regional championship for the third consecutive season, it would be the first such instance in 13th region history.
Against Clay County, Knox Central had their work cut out for them early as the Tigers jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead on 4-of-4 shooting. However, the Panthers began to battle back, eventually drawing back to within a single points by the first quarter buzzer with the score resting in favor of Clay County 12-11.
The second quarter mirrored the first almost exactly. The Tigers jumped out to a lead with a few quick buckets before Knox Central tied things back up. Clay County outscored the Panthers 14-13 in the second period to take a slim 26-24 lead into the half.
As play resumed in the third quarter, the game remained tightly contested as the teams traded buckets, with the lead changing hands a combined eight times. Knox Central outscored Clay County 17-13 in the third quarter, taking a 41-39 lead into the final frame.
The Panthers dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27-11 to secure a 67-50 lead, and a berth in their third consecutive regional championship game.
The Panthers were led by JeVonte Turner with 14 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 13 points, Gavin Chadwell with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Blake Ledford with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, Andrew Sizemore with nine points, Abram Brock with five points and four steals, and KT Turner with two points.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Connor Farmer with 21 points. He was followed by Connor Robinson with 18 points, Cole Garrison with seven points, Landon Hensley with two points, and Brady Wolfe with two points.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson drew attention to the cohesive nature of his team, from top to bottom.
"I'm very happy for our guys," he said. "They work so hard. We've went through more this year than what we have in the past. They love each other. Our coaching staff is great. This probably isn't the most talented group I've ever had, but they love each other. When you've got five, ten, fifteen kids playing for each other, you can do big things. They're realizing that now. This is huge for our kids, our team, our community, and our school, and I'm so happy for them."
Ahead of the matchup with North Laurel, he also highlighted how talented the Jags are.
"They (North Laurel) are a super talented bunch," he said. "They are loaded down with talent, and they are coached extremely well. I'm probably going to go home and watch film all night and get ready for a tough game. We will come back out here tomorrow and run through a few things before the game, and then we are going to go out there and lay it all on the line. We are going to have two of the best talents in the state of Kentucky going at it head-to-head -- it's going to be a fun night."
