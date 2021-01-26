After finishing with one wrestler ranked inside the top-10 in the state, and having one female participant in the state tournament last year, the Lady Panthers now have seven wrestlers set to participate in the state tournament.
Seven wrestlers across multiple weight classes have their eyes set on a state title for Knox Central wrestling.
“We’ve got seven girls right now that are going to the state tournament,” siad Knox Central and Barbourville wrestling coach Hunter Luttrell. “We’re one of few teams with that many female participants, which sets us apart from a lot of schools. There are a few schools with more, but not many. We feel like we have a good chance of going in and coming out with a championship.”
With multiple weight classes performing at a high level, Luttrell contended that his team has multiple wrestlers that could finish in the top five of the state rankings. He also highlighted that the COVID-19 situation could affect at least two of his wrestlers.
“My 106, 120, 126, 132, and 170 classes are all capable of winning this thing,” he added. “I’ve got two more also that could be wonderful, depending on the COVID situation. We are really hoping that everything goes smooth there. Right now, they’ve all been wrestling men, and they all have winning records right now, so that’s been a pretty big building block for them.”
Luttrell also has enjoyed seeing the growth of the sport, not only in the area, but at other schools in other regions as well.
“Wrestling is growing quick around here,” he said. “It just keeps growing and more and more schools just keep getting added. It’s good for the area, and it’s good for the state. Wrestling is one of those sports that’s non-traditional. Not everyone was built for basketball, football, or baseball. Wrestling is something different, and it seems to be getting more and more popular as we go.”
Luttrell expressed his pride in both the men’s and women’s teams.
“I can’t say enough about every kid we’ve got out here that wrestles for us,” he said. “Not just one school or group of guys or girls, it’s from both schools and both teams. I’m very proud of every one of these kids, and I look forward to seeing what they can do in upcoming matches, and eventually the state tournament.”
