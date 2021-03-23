The Knox Central Panthers are one step closer to a three-peat in the regional tournament after defeating the Harlan County Black Bears in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament. The Panthers took a double digit lead early-on, but the Black Bears fought back to within striking distance before Knox Central inevitably pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 16-point win, 63-47.
The Panthers began the game red-hot, opening up with a 15-7 run behind two big three-pointers from Andrew Sizemore, and a strong interior presence from Gavin Chadwell. The lead swelled to double digits, at 25-14, at the end of one period played. However, the Black Bears weren't ready to lay over just yet, as they went on to outscore the Panthers 16-11 in the second period, drawing back to within six points at halftime, 36-30.
As play resumed in the third period, both team's offenses stalled-out completely. Harlan County again out scored Knox Central, this time both teams remained in single digits, as the Black Bears held the Panthers to only four points, but only managed eight themselves. However, Harlan County found themselves within striking distance heading into the final frame at 40-38. Chadwell and Abe Brock took over the fourth quarter for Knox Central, allowing the Panthers to outscore the Black Bears heavily, 23-9, allowing them to secure a 63-47 victory, and a berth in the second round of the 13th Region Tournament.
Freshman big man Gavin Chadwell led the Panthers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He was followed by Abe Brock with 13 points, Andrew Sizemore with 11 points, Isaac Mills with 10 points, JeVonte Turner with four points and 11 assists, and Bryce Imel with two points.
Harlan County was led in scoring by Josh Turner with 18 points. He was followed by Jackson Huff with 14 points, Maddox Huff with eight points, Tyler Cole with four points, Tristan Cooper with two points, and Daniel Carmical with one point.
Knox Central coach Tony Patterson was pleased with his team's resilience as Harlan County began to push back with multiple runs. He also drew attention to Chadwell and Brock's play late in the game, highlighting that in this setting, it's important to have multiple players step up.
"We did what we needed to do early," he said. "We were focused. I think that little lead let us relax a little bit. We picked back up our tempo there at the tail end of the third quarter into the fourth. We started playing some better defense. We were able to spread them out a little bit on offense after that. We've gotta be more focused next game for the whole game. It's typical that this time of year when a team makes a run, the other team lays over. I'm proud that our guys didn't lay over. We could have very easily went home, but they fought and fought and fought, and that's Knox Central basketball."
"Abe and Gavin played huge late in the game," he said. "This time of year, you have to have other kids that may not be the marquee players that everyone else knows about to step up and win these championships, and that's what we had tonight. Gavin played a tremendous game, probably his best effort of the season. Abe stepped up very big in the defensive game for us late in the game, and really helped us win this thing. Those are the two guys that stepped up huge for us tonight."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.