When the going gets tough, the tough get going. After 2019 Barbourville graduate Alex Pasternak suffered a stroke, members of the Barbourville Baseball Alumni Association sprang into action, holding a benefit game to raise money in order to help Pasternak's family with medical expenses. Pasternak is currently fighting for recovery at UK Medical Center in Lexington.
Barbourville baseball coach Sam Creasy was humbled by the turnout, praising the former Tiger baseball players that conceived the idea, and played the game.
"First I want to say thank you to everyone that took the time to come to the field to show support and help out by donating," he said. "We currently stand at a little over $1,700, with more expected to come in the next few days. I can't say how appreciative I am for such a large amount, and I know it will help Al's family in many ways. Most of all, I want to say thank you to all of the former players that came out to put this benefit on. Those boys deserve every bit of the credit. The day we found out about Al, they instantly began sending me suggestions on things we could do to help out, since we can't be there with him.
"The boys that many of you all got to watch in the game were the ones that made this happen and got it started," he added. "I can say that they honestly stepped up in a huge way, but with them it was not unexpected. That is simply how they stand behind each other. We had several more that weren't able to play, but that donated before the game. It's an honor to continue calling them my players, even after they have graduated."
Creasy and the Tigers had a special message for Pasternak.
"To Al from his team: we are behind you, willing you on, just as you did for us during so many games. We have your back, and are fighting with you every step."
If you would like to give a donation to the Pasternak family for medical expenses, please contact coach Sam Creasy at Barbourville High School.
