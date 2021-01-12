Two teams looking to create an identity for themselves met in Barbourville on Monday night as the Lady Tigers played host to the Lynn Camp Lady Cats. The two teams battled for the entire first half, with Lynn Camp holding a slim 29-26 lead at halftime. The second half was all Lady Cats as they outscored Barbourville 41-20 in the second half to pull away and secure a 70-46 victory.
Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with 18 points. She was followed by Jorja Carnes with 16 points, Abby Mabe with 13 points, Natalie Fanella with 12 points, Alexis Lowe with six points, Lindsey Cox with three points, and Julia Shepherd with two points.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Sarah Smith with 12 points. She was followed by Lauren Smith with nine points, Aislin Middleton with seven points, Aimee Woolum and Laura Smith with six points each, and Holly Brown with four points, and Emilee Sizemore with two points.
With the victory, the Lady Cats improved to 4-1 on the season. They are slated to take on Cordia on January 16 at home. With the loss, Barbourville moved to 0-2 on the season. They are set to take on in-county rival Knox Central on January 19.
