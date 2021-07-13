Benny Snell Camp

Coleman Spencer and Hunter Messer, two athletes from Knox County, participated in former Kentucky standout Benny Snell's youth football camp on July 6. 

Knox County football players Coleman Spencer and Hunter Messer attended Benny Snell Youth Junior Football camp on Tuesday July 6th at Toyota Stadium at Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY.

This high-energy, highly-fun event was led by former UK Wildcat, and current Pittsburgh RB, Benny Snell Jr., assisted by other coaches. The camp activities included hands-on training, fundamental skill stations, scrimmages and lectures.

Spencer is a 7th grader at Knox County middle school, while Messer is a 9th grader at Knox Central high school. The tandem thoroughly enjoyed their time at the camp and learned many valuable lessons that are sure to last a lifetime.

