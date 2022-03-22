After defeating the Harlan Green Dragons in their season opener, the Knox Central Panthers split their next two games against Harlan County and Middlesboro respectively, defeating the Black Bears 6-5, and falling to the Yellow Jackets 4-3 on a walk-off.
Knox Central stole the lead late and defeated Harlan County Varsity Black Bears 6-5 on Thursday. The game was tied at five with the Panthers batting in the top of the eighth when Cayden Collins singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
In the first inning, Knox Central got their offense started when an error scored one run for the Panthers. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Harlan County tied things up at five. An error scored two runs for the Black Bears.
Austin Bargo took the win for Knox Central. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while walking zero. Collins threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Alex Creech took the loss for Harlan County, allowing two hits and one run over two and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.
Grant Miller started the game for Knox Central, surrendering two runs on two hits over five innings, striking out two and walking zero. Tristan Cooper started the game for Harlan County. The righthander went two and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out three
The Panthers totaled ten hits. Braden Hembree, Bryce Imel, and Collins all managed multiple hits for Knox Central. Hembree led the Panthers with three hits in four at bats. Brayden Blakley went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Harlan County in hits.
A walk-off left the Knox Central Panthers on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Middlesboro on Monday. The game was tied at three with the Yellow Jackets batting in the bottom of the seventh when an error scored one run for Middlesboro.
Knox Central Panthers got on the board in the first inning, when Isaac Mills singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Middlesboro scored three runs in the fourth inning. The big inning for the Yellow Jackets came thanks to singles by Conner Mason, Tyler Harris, and Conner Winterberger.
Harris was the winning pitcher for Middlesboro, lasting three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven. Braden Hembree took the loss for Knox Central, going one and one-third innings, allowing one run on one hit.
Kamron Wilson started the Yellow Jackets. The lefthander went four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out eight. Grant Miller started the game for Knox Central. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out five and walking zero
Mills went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Knox Central Panthers in hits. The Panthers tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Casey Bright led the way with three. Mason led Middlesboro Varsity Yellow Jackets with two hits in three at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.