The season got off to a great start for the Knox Central Panthers. In their first game since May of 2019, the Panthers were swinging for the fences as they downed the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets 19-3 in three innings with seven players driving in runs.
Knox Central had three batters with a perfect 1.000 batting average on the day. Larken Abner, who tallied three RBI in three at-bats, including a home run, Casey Bright, who added two RBI on two at-bats, and pitcher Lorenzo Smith, who added one RBI in one at-bat, all had perfect batting averages during the game. Smith also got the win from the mound, allowing only one hit with six strikeouts in two innings pitched. Jacob Osborne was brought in to close, and got the job done, allowing two hits, three runs, one walk, and forcing two strikeouts. Osborne also added an RBI. Brayden Hembree and Brady Worley added a pair of RBI each on one hit each.
Following the win over the Yellow Jackets, the Panthers sat their sights on the Clay County Tigers on Monday April 5. Things didn't go Knox Central's way as they fell to the visiting Tigers 14-7 in their home opener.
The Panthers exhausted a bevy of options on the mound, circulating through five pitchers by the end of the game. Starting pitcher Lorenzo Smith allowed only two runs on two hits through five innings with eight strikeouts. Brayden Hembree gave up eight runs on three hits in one and a third innings pitched. Jacob Osborne closed out the sixth inning without allowing a hit or run. Larken Abner and Brady Worley rounded things out, allowing two runs each, with Abner walking three batters.
Abner, again, led the Panthers on the sticks, driving in three runs on two hits in three at-bats. Brady Worley drove in two runs, with Colton Price and Casey Bright driving in one run each.
The Panthers will be defending the diamond on Thursday against Rockcastle County with the opening pitch set to be thrown at 5:30.
