The Panther Football League held their first official practice of the season on Monday at Thompson Park. Following two free skill camps, numerous conditioning events, and a little bit of acclimation, players were enthralled to begin getting to work on the field. For the first week of practice, players will work on their fundamentals and positioning before dawning pads and a helmet.
With COVID-19 bringing the sports world to its knees last season, players, coaches, and parents alike took to the July heat without so much as a single complaint. In the past, it was easy to look around and see players worn down and tired, but this season, that doesn't appear to be the case. Players, parents, and coaches were all happy to have things back to "normal."
Third through sixth grade division head coach John Zach Burchett praised the community's support, highlighting the increase in numbers, community involvement, and continued support for the Panther Football League.
Burchett also addressed his league's diversity, drawing attention to the plethora of athletes that come to participate in the league from places other than Knox County. Along with praising the community as a whole, Burchett highlighted Mayor David Thompson's willingness to work with the league.
"This is incredible," he said. "It feels so good for things to be back to normal. First of all, we have some phenomenal coaches. Cory Smith, Matthew Barger, and Jeremy Napier are a wonderful group of guys that are very dedicated to these kids and to this sport. These guys are going to be learning from the best around. They not only care about sports, these guys care about these kids, and it shows."
"We're excited about hopefully having a full season," said Burchett. "Last year, numbers were low due to COVID, and we're looking a lot more normal this season; the turnout so far has been incredible. We put in a lot of hard work last year, and I think it's starting to show. We have more than double what we did last season.
"We've got a lot of new faces," he said. "One thing I love about this league is, it's not affiliated with a school or school district, so we have players from all over in the league. We've got guys from Pineville, Barbourville, Corbin, Tazewell (Tenn.), and all over the area. That's the goal. We want to get as many kids involved with this as possible."
"Like I said, we're not affiliated with any schools or districts, so we have to rely on the community a lot, and they step up every time," he added. "The Mayor has been more than gracious with us, allowing us to come over here (Thompson Park)." Gesturing to a large gathering of parents, Burchett said, "as you can see, we get a lot of support from the parents. We've had camps at the middle school, so Knox County Public Schools have helped us too, and that's what it takes. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and that's what definitely takes to have a successful football team."
