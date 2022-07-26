It’s football time in Knox County. The Panther Football League began practices on Thursday, braving summer’s scorch to get to work ahead of the upcoming football season. In their first practice, players were instructed on proper stretching techniques, fundamentals, play recognition, play development, positioning, and much more. With the heat index in the “sweltering” range, coaches made sure to also instruct the players on proper hydration methods in an effort to avoid any heat-related injuries.
K-2 flag teams were evaluated, and teams were picked. The younger group then ran various drills, learning the basics of the sport. Grades 3-6 were split off by age, and got to work in various stations, honing their skills. Returning players from last season were eager to show the newer players what they would be doing, meanwhile, the younger players were champing at the bit to get a taste of action on their first day.
5th and 6th grade head coach John Burchette was pleased with the turnout, and has noticed a more seamless transition into this year’s practice schedule, seeing many familiar faces from last season.
“We have another good turnout,” he said. “I think that says a lot about these kids. They’re willing to get out here and get to work in this heat. It says a lot about the coaches and the parents too. We are very happy with the turnout, and it just goes to show the continued increase in interest in the sport in Knox County. We expect even more to join up prior to the season.”
“We’ve seen a lot of familiar faces and a lot of new faces as well,” he said. “The kids from last year seemed to really enjoy themselves, and seem anxious to get back out there this year. The newer kids are anxious and excited as well, and you can see the excitement on their faces when we have these camps and practices.”
“One of the only problems, if you can even call it that, that we’ve had is that we have so many kids playing, especially last year in the third and fourth grade age group. It’s a great “problem” to have, but we’ve just needed a lot of help with so many of them. It’s tough to find a lot of help. People have jobs and families and things, but people have had wonderful experiences with us, and just keep on coming back. Everyone is welcome.”
“The goal is to keep building from the ground up,” he said. “We have a lot of great leadership here helping us. We have every resource here that would allow us to be successful. Coming from Corbin, it’s always killed me to hear people say, ‘well, they have this or that.’ We have all of that here, and have all the talent they have, if not more. We have former players, teachers, coaches, preachers, pharmacists, sports reporters from the newspaper, and various members of the community here helping us teach these kids the right way to play the game. There is a lot of knowledge here between these coaches. I’ve always heard ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ and that’s what we’ve got here. Getting all these different people involved is really adding to the chemistry and success of the league.”
