PFL
BRENNAN

It’s football time in Knox County. The Panther Football League began practices on Thursday, braving summer’s scorch to get to work ahead of the upcoming football season. In their first practice, players were instructed on proper stretching techniques, fundamentals, play recognition, play development, positioning, and much more. With the heat index in the “sweltering” range, coaches made sure to also instruct the players on proper hydration methods in an effort to avoid any heat-related injuries.

K-2 flag teams were evaluated, and teams were picked. The younger group then ran various drills, learning the basics of the sport. Grades 3-6 were split off by age, and got to work in various stations, honing their skills. Returning players from last season were eager to show the newer players what they would be doing, meanwhile, the younger players were champing at the bit to get a taste of action on their first day. 

Recommended for you