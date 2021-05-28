The Panther Football League is currently holding sign-ups for grades K-6. Deadlines for sign-ups are July 15 for grades K-2 flag football, and August 1 for grades 3-6 football. There will be no fee for K-2, and the fees for 3-6 will be $40 per child. You can sign-up online at KnoxPFL.com.
Assistant coach Cory Smith praised local sponsors for helping ensure that grades K-2 could play for free.
"Thanks to a lot of local sponsors, we are able to have grades K-2 play for free," he said. "That's something we've been trying to focus on. We want to drive the price down, and the participation up. We have a lot of high-quality coaching in the PFL, and are trying to build the foundations of Knox County football for future generations. These guys will be playing together from now until they graduate high school. The sooner we get them all working together and progressing, the better. We want to help these kids progress further into athletics, and also bolster their passion for the sport."
