The Panther Football League hosted their first skills camp of the season on Thursday afternoon. Grades K-2 were divided off into their own group, and grades 3-8 were divided off into their own group as well. Members of the Knox Central Panthers high school football team were in attendance to help instruct the camp.
Following a brief message from coaches, players took part in a "dynamic warm-up," where they were taught how to stretch and warm-up properly before practicing or playing games. After warming up, players were sent to stations to participate in various drills focused on helping increase players' agility, intelligence, and speed.
Following all drills and breaks, players and coaches all gathered at center field for a short message from coaches and a brief prayer. To conclude the day, camp organizers called in an ice cream truck as a way to treat camp participants.
With nearly 100 kids in attendance, camp organizers and instructors were pleased with the turnout. The next Panther Football League skills camp will be held on July 15, at 6:00 PM at the KCMS football field.
