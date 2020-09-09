The Knox Central Panthers got their season off to a good start on Tuesday night as they downed the Middlesboro Yellowjackets 4-1 in their season opener.
“It’s been tough preparing with all the restrictions and things like that this season, only having two good weeks of practice,” said Knox Central coach Michael Poff. “To come out and play the season opener against a district opponent for a seeding-game is a tough ask. I was proud of the way we played tonight. There’s plenty of things we’ve got to work on, but we will take the win tonight and come out tomorrow and get better.”
Poff believes that his team's ability to seamlessly switch between offense and defense in transition was the key to victory in the opener.
“We really transitioned quickly from defense to offense and vice versa,” he said. “I thought we communicated well, especially in the second half. Overall, we played a pretty good game. We are going to go about business as usual in preparation for the next game. We can’t get satisfied. We are going to go out and work hard to turn some more heads, and raise some more eyebrows.”
Middlesboro head coach Tim Millet believes that the game against the Panthers was beneficial for his young team.
“We’ve lost 95% of our offense in the last three weeks,” he said. “We had one young man that moved away, and two that were foregoing the season due to the pandemic. We have five guys on the team that have never even played soccer before. We are young, but I’m really pleased with the team. Knox Central has a good team year in and year out, and for us to come out and compete with them shows me that we have the ability, we just have to learn to use it a little bit.”
With the win, the Panthers improved to 1-0 on the season. They will square off against the South Laurel Cardinals on the road on September 10.
