The three-time defending region champion Knox Central Panthers started their season on the right foot on Friday night, throttling the Bourbon County Colonels 80-49 in front of a home crowd.
The Panthers quickly jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first half, and never looked back. They took a 37-19 lead into the locker room before tallying their best quarter of the game in the third, outscoring the Colonels 26-11, to take a 63-30 lead into the final frame.
Just moments into the final quarter, the Panthers imposed a running clock on Bourbon County after extending their lead beyond 35 points, cruising to a 31-point season opening win.
JeVonte Turner led Knox Central with 17 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 16 points, Gavin Chadwell with 14 points, Landon Mills with 11 points, Abe Brock with seven points, Dalton Pilarski with four points, Logan King, Austin Bargo, and KT Turner with three points each, and Marc Warren with two points.
"We played hard," said Knox Central coach Tony Patterson. "The intensity was there, the effort was there. Everything you want to see was there. We made a ton of mistakes, but that's to be expected in the first game of the season."
Although he say his team make a few mistakes, Patterson recognized how little it affected their demeanor and performance.
"The body language and attitude of these guys is just off the charts," Patterson added. They all have a singular goal, and that's to win the game. They work together so well as a team, and we have so many tools to work with. This team has me extremely excited."
Knox Central will travel to Knott County Central on Tuesday to participate in the WYMT Mountain Classic Tournament, which they won last season. The Panthers will take on Shelby Valley in the first game on Tuesday, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM.
