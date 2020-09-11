The Knox Central Panthers exacted their revenge against the Harlan County Black Bears for the loss in the 2019 season. After falling behind 13-7, the Panthers battled back to take a one-point lead late in the game, and held on for victory.
The Black Bears struck first on a rushing touchdown from senior running back DeMarco Hopkins. Following a successful PAT, the Black Bears led 7-0. Knox Central stormed down the field on the ensuing possession and knotted the game at seven points each behind the legs of Seth Huff.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Black Bears regained the lead on another rushing touchdown by Hopkins. However, the following PAT was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 13-7. The Panthers maintained possession late in the period and Huff rumbled into the end zone from 18-yards out to tie the game at 13 points each. The following PAT was successful, giving Knox Central a 14-13 lead with 73 seconds left. The Panthers' defense held strong and closed out the game with a one-point victory. Huff led the Panthers' offensive attack with two rushing touchdowns.
Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins admitted that Harlan County is a good team and that his team did a good job of battling back to win the game.
"Just to battle back like that is a big thing," he said. "It seemed like last year when something bad would happen, we had the tendency to hang our heads a lot -- this time, we didn't. They did a great job battling through a lot of adversity, against a good football team. Harlan County is a good team, they're ranked up there pretty high in a lot of 4A polls."
He stated that his team works hard and shows a lot of heart.
"I'm very proud of the effort and how hard they played," he said. "It shows a lot of heart to win a game like that. These guys are harder on themselves than we are on them most of the time, and you've gotta kind of reel them back in sometimes."
Hoskins added that he felt like a lot of his teams offensive mistakes could be attributed to the nature of the preseason being limited by COVID-19.
"We feel like a lot of our offensive woes come back to not getting the amount of preseason reps that we wanted," he said. "We don't want to use that as an excuse, because it wasn't just us. We just didn't get all the practice that we wanted to; it's hard to get timing and things like that worked out without a lot of practice. But, we are happy to get the win. We are going to keep our heads on straight and get to work for next week. This is a veteran group, and we know they do a great job of preparing. They know the deal for next week, and they're going to be ready."
The Panthers welcome the Bourbon County Colonels to town September 18. Kick-off is slated for 7:30 at Knox Central.
