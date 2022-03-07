The three-time defending regional champion Knox Central Panthers squared-off against the North Laurel Jaguars in the regional championship for the second consecutive season. To no one's surprise, the two teams were the best teams in the region throughout the year.
The game lived up to the billing. After a one-sided first quarter, the two regional powerhouses battled back-and-forth for the remainder of the game. Unlike last season, this year's contest yielded different results as the North Laurel Jaguars captured the 13th Region Tournament Championship, defeating Knox Central 69-56.
It was all North Laurel in the first period of action. After scoring the game's first bucket, the Jaguars raced out to an 8-4 lead that quickly swelled to double digits just moments later, leaving North Laurel in front of Knox Central 21-6 after the first horn.
The Panthers showed signs of life to begin the second quarter. Behind a 12-4 run, Knox Central cut the North Laurel lead back to single digits at 25-18. The Panthers run continued as they drew back to within striking distance at 28-24 with 30-seconds remaining in the first half. A flurry of buckets from each team in the final half-minute of the game saw North Laurel take a 32-26 lead into the locker room at the half.
The game's trend continued as play resumed in the third quarter. The teams matched each other bucket for bucket in the early going of the second half as the Panthers cut the Jaguars lead to 39-34. Knox Central cut the lead to just three points with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, 39-36. North Laurel finished the third quarter outscoring Knox Central 8-7 to take a slim 47-43 lead into the final frame.
The Jaguars came out swinging in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to nine points with just over three minutes remaining in the game, 57-48. North Laurel's lead grew to 11 points with under two minutes remaining, and the outlook began to look grim for the defending champions. North Laurel went on to close the game, securing a 69-56 victory, and the 13th Region Tournament Championship. The Panthers finished the season with a 26-8 record.
