For the first time this season, the Knox Central Panthers were limited to a "goose egg" on the scoreboard, falling to Rockcastle County 6-0 in five innings. With the loss to the Rockets, the Panthers moved to 1-2 on the season.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Mike Bright underlined his team's youth.
"We've got two guys with varsity experience," he said. "All of our juniors had their sophomore seasons canceled, and haven't seen any meaningful varsity action. I think our pitching has been great through the first three games, there are just some little mistakes here and there that we need to clean up in order to get over the hump."
Bright also highlighted his two veteran players, Larken Abner and Brady Worley, and the job they've done to help guide the underclassmen.
"Brady has done a great job leading from the mound," he said. "Even tonight, I thought he pitched four really good innings. I think we allowed one or two hits, but gave up six runs on those. That just goes back to having inexperienced guys in the field. Larken is leading us on the offensive end in just about every category. He's very vocal and is doing a good job of helping these younger guys around the field."
