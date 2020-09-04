The Knox Central Panthers are coming off of a less-than-satisfactory 3-8 finish to the 2019 season.
“I’ve said this every year I’ve been here -- we just want to get better every day,” said head coach Fred Hoskins. “If you get better every day, things will take care of themselves. We feel like we have the opportunity to be a good football team. We’ve got a lot of guys back with a lot of experience, and we’ve got a lot of talented young kids. We don’t really like to set any long-term goals, we just focus on getting better every day. When you do that, things will take care of themselves.”
Hoskins believes that the 2019 season was not indicative of what type of team he has.
“I don’t think that last season was telling of the type of team we had,” he said. “You’re only as good as your record, but we had a lot of adversity last season. We had a lot of crucial guys get injured and it set us back a little bit. I did think we started playing better near the end of the year last year, but this season is a new one, and we are just focusing on getting better every day. A lot of these guys have been a part of winning football teams, these seniors played on two winning teams, and know what it takes to win games. They’re doing a good job of leading us.”
With most of his team back this season, Hoskins feels like the Panthers’ running game will be the strength of the team.
“I think our running game is going to be a strength for our team,” he said. “We’ve got our full offensive line back, and of course our running backs. They had a good year in the running game last year, and we should be even better this year. Ethan (Mills) led us in rushing as a sophomore, and we’ve got him back. Of course, we’ve got Seth (Huff) back there too. We’ve got some receivers that we’re pretty excited about, and I think our passing game is going to improve quite a bit, which allows us to open up even more in the running game. I really like our rushing attack this season.”
The Panthers open up the season at home against the Harlan County Black Bears on September 11. The two teams met in Harlan County last season, where the Black Bears escaped with a one-touchdown victory, 28-21.
