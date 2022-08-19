The Knox Central football team is looking to build on its 5-6 record from a year ago. With Clay County coming to town August 19 for the Knox Professional Pharmacy Bowl, time is limited to squeeze in final preparation for the new season.
Last season, the Panthers racked up 1,388 rushing yards and 1,412 passing yards. Knox Central scored 231 on the season, allowing 325 points. The Panthers will also be tasked with replacing key playmakers on both sides of the ball for the upcoming season.
Recent graduate Abram Brock led the team in receiving with 38 receptions for 670 yards and five touchdowns. Brock also led the Knox Central secondary with three picks last season. Ivy Partin, who was the Panthers’ go-to PAT kicker, also graduated, and will be wrestling for the University of the Cumberlands. Knox Central will also be without the presence of Devin Hoskins, who was third on the team in tackles last season.
However, the Panthers return an absolute bevy of size and talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Junior edge rusher and combo tight end Gavin Chadwell, who has garnered national attention from a multitude of schools across the country and been graded as high as 17th at his position nationally, will be anchoring the Knox Central defense alongside senior KT Turner, senior Brenton Willoughby, junior Steven Partin, and junior Hunter Messer.
The trio of Chadwell, Willoughby, and Turner present Knox Central with an opportunity to physically impose their will on the opposition, with each player at 6’4’’ 240, 6’1’’ 230, and 6’4’’ 200 respectively. Partin brings speed and power to the defensive side of the ball. Partin’s stature and strength make him an ideal two-way linebacker, with the ability to play zone coverage due to his speed, and the ability to stuff the run with his size. Messer’s imposing size will make him a match-up nightmare for opposing offensive lines.
The Panthers will also have a new lead man at the helm this season. January 3rd, Dustin Buckner was named head coach.
Buckner was born and raised in Jellico, TN. He graduated from Jellico High School in 2008. Following his high school career, he went on to play four years at the University of the Cumberlands.
Buckner was interested in the Knox Central head coaching job for multiple reasons. However, it was the talent that resides in Knox County, and the outpour of support from the administration and the community, that ultimately made it an ideal destination for him.
“The Knox Central job was appealing to me for a couple of reasons,” he said. “One of the main reasons was that the talent in Knox County allows for us to be able to build a successful program. Knox Central won a regional championship and was one game away from playing for a state football championship in 2018. That shows that you can win here. Secondly, the administrative and community support that I’ve seen so far has been great. The people of Knox County want good football and are willing to work for it.”
“Our main focus is to build something that our kids, school, and community can be proud of,” he added. “I’ve told anyone that will listen that we have some great kids here that have done anything that I’ve asked of them. I want our kids to take pride in what they are a part of. Wins and losses will take care of themselves. Our focus right now is building our culture to what we want it to be.”
With the high school football field still under construction, the Panthers’ home opener will be played at the Knox Central middle school field, which was formerly where high school games were played, until 2006. With many of the Knox Central players playing on that exact field during middle school, many of them are excited to open the season on their old field.
“Our guys are excited,” said Buckner. “We went around the room the other day and asked them to hold their hands up if they’d ever played on that field, and every hand in the room went up. The guys have plenty of fond memories on that field and are hoping to make another one on Friday night.”
On the size of the venue, Buckner said, “It’s going to make for a great atmosphere here. The community has been outstanding in their support of the program since and before my arrival. We’ve heard a lot of people talk about how excited they were to see a high school game there for the first time since 2006. We expect it to be loud.”
