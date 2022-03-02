The three-time defending regional champion Knox Central Panthers had to overcome a slow start in Corbin on Wednesday night in the 13th Region Tournament en route to defeating the Jackson County Generals 70-51.
Knox Central fell behind 15-8 in the first quarter, struggling to find offensive rhythm. Defense led to offense for the Panthers in the second quarter as they outscored the Generals 22-13 to take a slim 30-28 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Panthers opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run, to take a 37-30 lead. The lead swelled to 45-35 by the third horn. Opening the final frame on a 5-2 run, Knox Central began to separate as its lead grew. Back-to-back and-1 calls for the Panthers saw the lead grow to to 17 points.
With just over five minutes remaining in the game, it became evident that the three-time defending champions would come one step closer to retaining their crown as Knox Central's lead grew to more than 20 points. The Panthers stifling defense limited the Generals to just 23 points in the second half, cruising to a 70-51 victory, earning a berth in the second round of the regional tournament. Knox Central will square-off against the South Laurel Cardinals on Saturday with tip-off slated for 1:00 PM.
The Panthers were led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 19 points. He was followed by younger brother K.T. Turner with 13 points, Isaac Mills and Gavin Chadwell with 12 points each, Abe Brock with six points, Bryce Imel with five points, Landen Mills with two points, and Dalton Pilarski with one point to round out scoring for Knox Central.
Following the game, Knox Central head coach Tony Patterson highlighted his team's slow start, stating that it cannot happen against South Laurel on Saturday, or the results will be drastically different.
"We got away from every single thing we do in that first half," he said. "Jackson County is a good team. They won 21 games this season, and they had our number the whole first half. We didn't make a single change at halftime, we just got back to playing our brand of basketball."
"This time of year, you're playing the best of the best," he added. "You have to play every single possession like it's your last, because it could be. God was on our side for this game, and we have to make the most of our opportunities. If we come out like that on Saturday, South Laurel will tear us apart. We have to do better."
