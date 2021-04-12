After two straight losses, the Knox Central Panthers worked their way back into the win column, downing Bell County emphatically, 18-3 in four innings.
The Knox Central offense was the story of the game, with eight different batters driving in RBI.
Casey Bright pitched all four innings, allowing five hits, three runs, two earned, with two walks and two strikeouts. On the sticks, he drove in two runs on one hit. Brady Worley, Larken Abner, Jacob Osborne, Abe Brock, and Austin Bargo each drove in one run. Lorenzo Smith tallied three RBI, and Brayden Hembree added four RBI to lead the team.
Knox Central will square off against Somerset at home on Monday April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.