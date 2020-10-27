The Knox Central Panthers football team notched a huge victory on the road Friday night against the Lincoln County Patriots. Thanks to some stingy defense and an effective rushing attack, the Panthers rolled to a 42-22 victory to improve to 3-2 in the abbreviated 2020 season.
Quarterback Brady Worley played his best game of the season, passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 5-of-6 passes, meaning that forty perfect of Worley’s completed passes went for touchdowns. Both Seth Huff and Ethan Mills gave the Patriots a steady dose of rushing as they racked up over 100 yards each. Huff toted the rock 21 times for 179 yards and three scores. Mills accumulated 155 yards on 22 carries, with one score. Abram Brock torched the Lincoln County secondary all night, netting 106 yards receiving on four receptions, with two touchdowns.
The Knox Central defense limited the Patriots to only 18 passing yards, while allowing 198 yards on the ground. The Panthers also added two takeaways. Worley had one interception which he returned for 27 yards, and Steve “Steve-O” Partin had a fumble recovery. The Panthers were led in tackling by Michael Bays, who had seven tackles and a quarterback sack. He was followed by Devin Hoskins, Partin, Seth Thompkins, and Julian Blalock who added seven tackles each. Larken Abner added a tackle for loss, and Tanner Morris added a quarterback sack.
Knox Central head coach Fred Hoskins stated that his team played their most cohesive game collectively against Lincoln County and that his coaching staff did a great job of preparing and executing a game plan against high-quality competition.
“Above all, we played with great effort and did our jobs,” he said. “We had some guys that weren’t competing every play, and then others who were trying to do too much in the first four games. We played some really good team football Friday night. The coaching staff did a great job preparing our guys and putting together a game plan. We ran for over 300 and passed for 125, while holding a really good offense to 200 yards.”
Hoskins also added that his team wasn’t going to be satisfied with this game and overlook future opposition.
“We just have to continue to work and try and improve everyday,” he said. “Fridays will take care of themselves. I think everyone except our team was surprised with the score. We know we are a good football team when we compete and trust our teammates. The win means we are 1-1 in the district and have a chance to host a playoff game if we take care of business.”
The Panthers will be on the road this week as they travel to South Laurel to take on the Cardinals. Kick-off is set for 7:30.
