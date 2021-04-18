The Knox Central Panthers tallied two wins against the Lincoln County Patriots in the AEG Patriot Invitational tournament on Saturday. In two games, the Panthers totaled 18 runs, while allowing 11. They won the first game 11-5, and the second game 7-6.
in the first game, Lincoln County jumped out to a 1-0 lead, before the Panthers' two-run second inning propelled them past the home standing Pats. Heading into the third inning leading 2-1, Knox Central tallied another run in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
The Patriots refused to go easily, driving in two runs, drawing back to within one run at 4-3 in the fourth inning, with the Panthers adding another run in the inning. The home team failed to score in the fifth inning, while the Panthers added yet another run. The sixth inning allowed Knox Central to permanently move ahead and secure an 11-5 victory behind a six-run sixth inning, outscoring Lincoln County 6-2 in inning.
Bryce imel led Knox Central on the sticks in the first game with three hits and two RBI. Brayden Hembree added two RBI on two hits. Colton Price tallied two hits and one RBI. Every batter in the line-up tallied at least one hit. Jacob Osborne got the start from the mound for Knox Central, allowing three hits, one run, three walks, and one strikeout in three innings. Eighth grader Casey Bright pitched three innings, allowing seven hits and four runs with no walks or strikeouts. Bryce Imel closed the game with one strikeout.
In the second game against the Panthers survived a fervent comeback effort from the home standing Pats. Knox Central jumped out to a quick 2-1 lead in the first inning, further extending their lead to 4-1 with a two-run third inning.
In the fourth inning, Lincoln County drove in five runs; their best inning of the double-header. However, the Panthers had just enough to hold off the Pats, adding three runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-6 lead. Neither team crossed the plate in the fifth through seventh innings, allowing the Panthers to secure their second win against Lincoln County in their double-header.
In the second game, Larken Abner led the Panthers on the sticks with one hit; a two-run homer. He was followed by Casey Bright with two hits and one RBI. Bryce Imel added two hits. Lorenzo Smith tallied one RBI on one hit.
Smith got the start from the mound for Knox Central, pitching seven innings, allowing seven hits, six runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts. Brady Worley was credited with the save, pitching two innings, allowing two hits, and forcing two strikeouts.
With the pair of wins, Knox Central improved to 5-3 on the season, and will be back in action on April 20 at home against the Pineville Mountain Lions.
