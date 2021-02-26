One night following a four point win over the Bryan Station Defenders, the Knox Central Panthers stormed to a substantial 95-57 win over the Prestonsburg Blackcats.
The first quarter of the game began with Prestonsburg hanging around and making a game out of it. The Panthers took a slim 29-26 lead into the second quarter before exploding on the offensive end of the court for the remainder of the game.
The Panthers scored 30 points in the final period, leaving them just five points shy of 100. Their 95 points shattered their previous season-high of 86 points, which they scored against Betsy Layne in the opening round of the WYMT Mountain Classic.
Knox Central was led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 37 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 22 points, Logan King with 11 points, Gavin Chadwell with 10 points, Abe Brock with seven points, Landen Mills with four points, Mikey Mills with three points (a crowd exploding three-pointer), Bryce Imel with two points, and Andrew Sizemore with two points.
Knox Central coach Tony Patterson thought his team started slow, but got better as the game went on, highlighting being a little "beaten up" from a tough game with Bryan Station the night before.
"We came out a little flat," he said. "We were a little beaten up from last night's game. Bryan Station was a very good team, and they were fast too. We were a little sore to start this one. This team is getting mentally tough. I like the way we are going. They grabbed another gear tonight that I don't even think they knew they had."
On being five points away from the elusive 100 point mark, Patterson expressed how it was more important to get his younger guys some much-needed experience, and how much the older guys enjoyed seeing them play.
"We could have left our starters in for those last four or five minutes, but it's much more important to get those young guys, and guys that don't get a whole lot of playing time, some minutes at the end. Those guys work just as hard as anyone else, and they deserve to get some good minutes too."
One of the Panthers' reserves, sophomore Mikey Mills, connected on a three-pointer with just seconds remaining in the game, causing the entire gymnasium to erupt in cheer.
"These boys love each other," said Patterson. "They're having fun. They're laughing, and clapping, and having fun. It's a good team; we've got a very good team. They're family. They love being Knox Central Panthers. They have so much pride. This whole county is full of pride and tradition that is very rich. It's something you love to see as a coach."
