Both Knox Central and Clay County were coming off of losses in highly contested games heading into Saturday's match up in Knox County.
The Panthers got the best of the Tigers, claiming victory in emphatic fashion, 74-45.
Knox Central was led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 29 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 12 points, Andrew Sizemore with 10 points, Abe Brock with seven points, Bryce Imel with five points, Blake Ledford, Gavin Chadwell, and Logan King with three points each, and KT Turner with two points.
Clay County was led in scoring by Connor Robinson with 30 points. He was followed by Raven Abner with five points. Connor Farmer added four points, Cole Garrison, Tate Farmer, and Brady Wolfe added two points apiece.
Both teams started the game sluggish offensively, with Knox Central besting Clay County 11-8 in the opening period. Each team's offense improved in the second quarter, however, a run at the end of the second quarter saw the Panthers take a 34-23 lead into the locker room at intermission.
As play resumed in the third, Knox Central maintained offensive efficiency, while limiting Clay County in the process. Leading 52-33 heading into the final frame, the Panthers closed the game outscoring the Tigers 22-12, securing a 74-45 victory.
Following the game, Clay County coach Glenn Gray stated that his team just didn't show up, highlighting a few days of practice to prior to the game.
"We just didn't show up," he said. "We had bad practices the last two days. Stopping and starting, it's hard to get any rhythm. They (Knox Central) did a good job of taking us out of our offense. They have a really good ball team. We had trouble with the zone. We couldn't get any shots to fall, and we were even missing layups. It's just one of those games where we'd have been better off to stay in bed.
Gray didn't make any excuses for his team, stating that both teams are dealing with equal circumstances.
"Both teams have to play Saturday in dreary weather," he said. "I think it's just a matter of us being sluggish and not ready to go. This is our eleventh game, and hopefully the further we get into the season, the better we start to play. We have to move better with and without the ball. We've been standing around too much. We basically only had two or three assists in this game. When we had the open shot, we didn't take it. Their physicality hurt us. They dominated the boards. The run at the end of the second quarter I think kind of put us away and we were never able to recover."
Following the victory, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson referred back to the game against Corbin, and how his team got away from their identity, but did a much better job against Clay County.
"We didn't play our style of basketball against Corbin," he said. "We had the lead early, and got away from Knox Central basketball. We had some heart-to-hearts the past few days in practice. This is a gritty group and they showed it tonight. Clay County is a very good team. When we show up and play our style of basketball, we can play with anybody."
With district and regional tournaments right around the corner, Patterson stated that his team is almost to where he and his staff want them to be.
"We are close to where we want to be," he said. "We are four weeks out from the last regular season game, and we are close to where we want to be. We still have a bit of work to do. You're going to have ups and downs, you're dealing with young men, but when they're focused and understand the level of urgency they have to bring night-in and night-out, they're a pretty darn good team."
