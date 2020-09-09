In week four of the 2019 season, Knox Central was 1-2 and seeking a win. They traveled to Harlan County and controlled the game for the first half. However, the Black Bears roared back to a strong second half, and escaped with a one-touchdown victory at home.
Head coach Mark Hoskins knows to expect a physical season opener.
“We know this is going to be a physical game,” he said. “Harlan County is a big ol’ football team. They love to run the football, and you’ve got to stand in there with them toe-to-toe and fight every play. We know what kind of game is in front of us, and our seniors are looking to go 3-1 against these guys in their careers. That would be an impressive feat, because Harlan County always has a good football team.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic creating an unending sense of uncertainty for a normal sports season, the Panthers are going to have their senior night during their season opener.
“We wanted to make sure we honored our seniors,” said Hoskins. “This is a heck of a group. This bunch has been a part of a lot of big wins. A lot of these guys started on the team that won the regional championship; the only Knox Central team that has ever won a regional championship. These guys are looking to go out on a good season. They do a wonderful job of leading this team. They do well in the classroom and on the field both. They’re just great great kids. We want to have a great season for them, and that starts Friday night.”
With a win, Hoskins believe it could be the boost of confidence that his team needs.
“A win would be big for momentum and confidence,” he said. “We knew last year that we could be a pretty good football team, and the injury bug just caught up to us a bit. It’d be good to get a win against a team that's ranked in the top-10 in the class. Some places have Harlan County ranked as high as sixth in the state. A win against a team of that quality would let people know that we’re here to compete and would do wonders for our confidence.”
Kickoff against the Black Bears is set for 7:30 on Friday September 11 at Knox Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.