The Knox Central Panthers boys soccer team is coming off of a 4-10 season. After opening the 2019 season with a win over Perry County Central, wins became scarce for the Panthers. However, they return their top three scorers from last season.
With 16 goals on the season, Knox Central returns 100% of its offensive productivity. Seniors Tanner Mills, Tim Jones, and Steven Reed netted every goal for the Panthers in 2019, each with seven, five, and four goals respectively. They will also return senior goalkeeper Jacob Merida, who led the team with 81 saves last season. They will rely heavily on these four seniors to help lead them to a more successful season in 2020.
The Panthers open the season at home against the Middlebsoro Yellow Jackets on September 8. The last time these two teams met, the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Middlesboro.
