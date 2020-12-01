The wild ride that was the 2020 football season came to an end for the Knox Central Panthers on Friday night as they fell to Corbin 41-0, at Corbin, in the second round of the KHSAA class 4A playoffs.
The Redhounds defense was just too much for the Panthers as they limited Knox Central’s offense to just 94 rushing yards, and 122 yards passing, while accumulating a couple of takeaways, including a critical fumble recovery at their own half-yard line early in the game. With two running backs over 100 yards, Corbin’s offense was explosive on the ground all night as well.
Panther quarterback Brady Worley was faced with Redhound defenders disrupting the passing game all night. Worley completed 13-of-24 passes for 122 yards and no touchdowns, with one interception. Ethan Mills led Knox Central in rushing with 48 yards on 12 carries, with no touchdowns. Seth Huff followed closely with 39 yards on seven carries. He added 43 receiving yards on four receptions as well. Abe Brock tallied five receptions for 39 yards. Steve Partin and Jacob Barnard had one catch apiece, for 24 and eight yards respectively.
Corbin was led on offense by Seth Mills with 134 rushing yards on 11 carries, with two touchdowns. He was followed by Peyton Addison with 105 yards on 13 carries, with one touchdown. Quarterback Cameron Combs added two rushing touchdowns, and Blake Powers added one as well. Brody Wells led the Redhound receivers with one catch for 35 yards and no touchdowns.
The Panthers finish the season with a plethora of players ranked highly in the state in multiple respective categories. Ethan Mills and Seth Huff both finished in the top-10 ranked rushers in the state. Mills finishes the season ranked sixth in the state, averaging 114 yards-per-game. Huff finishes ninth, averaging 110 yards-per-game. Brady Worley is currently ranked seventh in the state in passing, averaging 182 yards passing-per-game, with 13 touchdowns, to only three interceptions.
Abe Brock wrapped the season ranked second in the state in receiving, as only one of two players averaging 100 yards or more per game receiving, averaging 100 yards-per-game exactly, with eight touchdowns on the season. Both Huff and Brock rank among the top-30 players in the state by scoring average, at 12th and 29th respectively.
Along with a multitude of offensive players featured in the state rankings, a few Panthers made their way into the defensive rankings as well. Steve “Steve-O” Partin ranks 23rd in the state in average tackles-per-game, and Michael Bays ranks eighth in the state in total number of quarterback sacks with six sacks. While doubling as a quarterback and a defensive back, Worley ranks 18th in the state in interceptions.
As a team, Knox Central comes into the top-30 rankings in multiple categories. The Panthers rank 21st in the state in scoring offense, 23rd in overall defense, 20th in scoring margin, 12th in rushing offense, eighth in passing offense, fifth in sacks, 12th in fumble recoveries, and 14th in interceptions.
Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins thought his team started well, but were unable to capitalize on early red zone possessions.
“I thought we started out well, we just didn’t finish drives,” he said. “We had it in the red zone three times in the first half, and didn’t score. The 4th-and-goal play was huge for momentum. I thought we were prepared and mentally ready to play. You have to give Corbin credit for stopping us on those drives.”
With Corbin accumulating nearly 300 yards of rushing offense, Hoskins saw exactly what he expected to see out of the Redhounds.
“I knew we would struggle to stop the run,” he said. “Our best Defensive lineman was unable to play defense. I knew it would be an uphill climb. It was very unfortunate, but it’s a part of football. We are very young on the defensive line, especially without Dylan playing defense. He injured his hand in practice Tuesday, and ended up needing 30+ stitches. He still played offense with one hand all night. Those guys have got better and better during the year, but are still very young on the line.”
Hoskins also highlighted the differences in this year, and in years past.
“It was a very strange year,” he said. “We couldn’t meet and watch film as we usually do, couldn’t lift like we usually do, couldn’t practice the same, and even our coaches had to meet differently. A lot of schools didn’t exactly follow the guidance, so that was frustrating, but we did what we thought was best for our players and their families. Playing one week, then being off a week really made it hard to develop a rhythm also.”
In finality, Hoskins highlighted his seniors, and what they’ve meant to the Knox Central program.
“I’m really proud of our senior class,” he said. “They had a great four-year run. One district and regional championship, and two district runners-up in the toughest 4A district in the state.”
