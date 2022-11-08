Partin
John Dunn

Knox Central junior football standout Steven “Steve-O” Partin represented his team and his school well on the gridiron this season, finishing his junior campaign as the state’s third leading rusher, trailing only Bell County’s Daniel Thomas, and Betsy Layne’s Reece Music. Partin accrued 1,725 yards on the ground this season on 260 attempts. He also had 25 touchdowns rushing and averaged an outstanding 6.6 yards-per-carry and 172 yards-per-game. His 25 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, PAT, and eight conversions left him with 179 points scored on the season, good enough for fifth in the state.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

