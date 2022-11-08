Knox Central junior football standout Steven “Steve-O” Partin represented his team and his school well on the gridiron this season, finishing his junior campaign as the state’s third leading rusher, trailing only Bell County’s Daniel Thomas, and Betsy Layne’s Reece Music. Partin accrued 1,725 yards on the ground this season on 260 attempts. He also had 25 touchdowns rushing and averaged an outstanding 6.6 yards-per-carry and 172 yards-per-game. His 25 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, PAT, and eight conversions left him with 179 points scored on the season, good enough for fifth in the state.
Against Clay County: 14 carries, 250 yards, four rushing touchdowns.
Against Bell County: 33 carries, 171 yards, four rushing touchdowns.
Against South Laurel: 11 carries, 83 yards, one rushing touchdown.
Against Harlan County: eight carries, 104 yards.
Against Paintsville: 39 carries, 223 yards, four rushing touchdowns.
Against Bourbon County: 52 carries, 316 yards, six rushing touchdowns.
Against Corbin: 34 carries, 89 yards.
Against Wayne County: 24 carries, 196 yards, two rushing touchdowns.
Against Lincoln County: 28 carries, 138 yards, two rushing touchdowns.
Against Breathitt County: 17 carries, 155 yards, two rushing touchdowns.
Against Letcher County Central in KHSAA playoffs: No stats available
Partin not only found success on the ground this season, but did so through the air as well. On the season, he completed 62% of his passes (70-for-113) for 927 yards and 11 passing touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He also had two receiving touchdowns.
Partin has garnered much well-deserved attention from multiple division-one colleges, including multiple Ivy League schools. Yale University, one of the most prestigious universities in the nation, have been recruiting Partin hard, offering him a scholarship on the spot during his visit over the summer.
With the Panthers falling to Letcher County Central in the 2022 KHSAA Playoffs, Partin will now shift his focus to training for next season, his last season in high school.
