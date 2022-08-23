The Knox Central Panthers started the 2022 season on high note, tallying a 34-26 victory over the Clay County Tigers on Friday night in the Kickoff Classic, sponsored by Knox Professional Pharmacy and Daniel Boone Family Healthcare.
Knox Central struck first on a long touchdown run from Steve Partin, a theme that would grow increasingly familiar as the night drew on. Following an unsuccessful PAT, the Panthers held a 6-0 lead. Clay County answered with a touchdown through the air, knotting the score at six points apiece following a missed 2-pt conversion attempt.
With just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Partin added his second touchdown of the evening on another long running play, leaving Knox Central with a six point lead, 12-6, following the second failed 2-pt conversion attempt of the night.
After holding the Tigers scoreless on their next offensive possession, Partin scampered across the goal line on a screen pass that went for 64-yards for his third touchdown of the night, with just under two minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Clay County added one more touchdown before the half, drawing back to within one possession of the Panthers, 20-12.
After deferring the opening kickoff, Knox Central received the ball to begin the second half. With both teams’ offenses stalling in the opening minutes of the second half, the Panthers were the first to taste success in the third quarter as Partin added his fourth touchdown of the night on a 65-yard touchdown run.
With lightning in the distance, the Tigers created some electricity of their own, scoring on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 7:18 remaining in the game, bringing the score to 28-20. On a critical drive for Knox Central, Partin stepped up again, delivering his fifth touchdown of the night on another long run, extending the Panthers’ lead to 34-20 with three minutes remaining in the game.
Clay County added a touchdown in the final seconds of the game, bringing the score to 34-26, where it would end, seeing Knox Central claiming victory in its season opener.
Partin led the Panthers with 315 yards of offense. He carried the ball 14 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns, and caught one pass for a 64-yard touchdown. Gavin Chadwell added to the Knox Central scoring, converting a 2-pt conversion. Brycen Cook forced one fumble, and Hunter Messer recovered the fumble. KT Turner intercepted one pass, and returned it 35-yards. Dalton Crawford led the Knox Central defense with three tackles for loss and two sacks. He was followed by Cayden Collins with 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Turner added 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss to go along with his interception.
In his first game as head coach, Dustin Buckner spoke on how the win would help his team gain momentum as they grind further into the schedule.
“The win is big for momentum,” he said. “We created a good bit of momentum in the offseason, and hopefully this will help us continue that. It also shows us all of the things we do well, and the things we need to clean up. There were a few moments in this one where we shot ourselves in the foot.”
Penalties were a key contributor to a few of Knox Central’s offensive drives. Buckner spoke about how his team needed to clean things like that up as they progressed into the season.
“We had three huge plays that were called back due to penalties that really killed a few of our promising drives,” he added. “Luckily, our guys persevered and came out with a win.”
Along with some things that need to be tightened-up, Buckner saw plenty to be happy about as well.
“Our guys play with a ton of heart,” he said. “There are some things that we can all do better, and things that even I can do better as a coach, but our guys kept fighting and fighting, and you can’t ask for much more than that.”
With historically tough Bell County next up, Buckner and his team are now shifting focus to the Bobcats from Log Mountain.
“The focus for this game is the same as every other week, we’re just going to try to be better than we were the day before; every day,” Buckner finalized. “We are going to work as hard as we can, and shore-up the self-inflicted stuff that we did wrong. We’re going to get better.”
Knox Central (1-0) will take to Union College on Friday night for the Appalachian Wireless Bowl as it plays host to Bell County (1-0). Kickoff is slated for 7:30.
John is a native of Washburn, Tennessee, and the founder and host of the All Vol Call In Show.
