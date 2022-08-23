KCHS Football
BRENNAN

The Knox Central Panthers started the 2022 season on high note, tallying a 34-26 victory over the Clay County Tigers on Friday night in the Kickoff Classic, sponsored by Knox Professional Pharmacy and Daniel Boone Family Healthcare. 

Knox Central struck first on a long touchdown run from Steve Partin, a theme that would grow increasingly familiar as the night drew on. Following an unsuccessful PAT, the Panthers held a 6-0 lead. Clay County answered with a touchdown through the air, knotting the score at six points apiece following a missed 2-pt conversion attempt.

