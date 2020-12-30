Knox Central senior Ivy Partin is setting her eyes on being the top-ranked wrestler in the state of Kentucky in her class. Partin finished the 2019-2020 season ranked as the fifth-ranked wrestler in her weight class. Now a senior, she wants to go out on top. She is currently the fourth-ranked wrestler in her class.
“I’m very excited to get this season started,” she said. “I plan on finishing first this season. Last year I placed fifth in the state, and I think I will be even better this year.”
The sport of wrestling in Kentucky is dominated by men. Few women enter the sport, and those who do often find themselves in the center of cross-gender matchups. Squaring-off against more male competitors last season than female competitors, Partin has a goal of defeating one of her male counterparts this year.
“I really want to beat a guy this year,” she said. “I’ve never seen a girl that has been able to beat a boy since I’ve been wrestling. I held my own with quite a few of them last year, and I think I’m even stronger this year, and can do even better. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot stronger, and still feel like I have a lot to learn.’
Partin hopes that her participation and success will entice more young women to join the male-dominated sport. Her recommendation: try it out.
“I think a lot more young women should try it,” she said. “When they first tried to get me to wrestle, I didn’t want to. I tried it, and I fell in love. I think a lot more girls would love it too, if they would just give it a try.”
Partin also had nice words about her head coach, Hunter Luttrell.
“He’s awesome,” she said. “He does a really good job of making sure we’re all prepared. He will walk us through everything at practice and show us exactly how to do things the right way. He’s very knowledgeable about the sport.”
Luttrell praised Partin’s natural ability and her coachability. He also stated that her work-ethic and focus have made her a threat on the mat this season.
“She’s going to have a great year,” he said. “She’s currently ranked fourth in her class. Last year she came out about halfway through the season and really just started dominating the competition. This year, she has really put in a lot of work in the offseason. She is a multi-sport athlete, and I think that helps her in terms of her conditioning. I honestly feel like she is 20-times better this season than she was last season.”
“She’s an extremely fast learner,” he added. “She has progressed more going into her second season than most do from their first to fourth year. She has so much natural talent, and she is very technically sound as well; a very fundamental wrestler. She’s ready for that next step, that big win. I can say that even most of these boys she’s going against are going to have to look out for her. She held tough with them last season, and she’s even better this year. She’s gotten a lot stronger too. She has gained muscle, but stayed the same weight. She is one of the most naturally gifted wrestlers I’ve ever seen, and I expect big things from her this year.”
