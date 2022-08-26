Steven Partin
Dunn

For the first time since 1997, the Knox Central Panthers defeated the Bell County Bobcats on the gridiron. With the Knox Central's field currently under construction, the two teams squared-off at nearby Union College. 

The two storied programs battled throughout the duration of the contest, seeing a multitude of lead changes throughout the game. With under one minute remaining in the contest, Knox Central quarterback Steven Partin connected with KT Turner for a 65-yard go-ahead touchdown, bringing the score to 32-28, where the game would end moments later, seeing the Panthers leave the field with a hard-earned win. 

