For the first time since 1997, the Knox Central Panthers defeated the Bell County Bobcats on the gridiron. With the Knox Central's field currently under construction, the two teams squared-off at nearby Union College.
The two storied programs battled throughout the duration of the contest, seeing a multitude of lead changes throughout the game. With under one minute remaining in the contest, Knox Central quarterback Steven Partin connected with KT Turner for a 65-yard go-ahead touchdown, bringing the score to 32-28, where the game would end moments later, seeing the Panthers leave the field with a hard-earned win.
