Knox Central Panther standout Zach Patterson committed to Union College on Monday evening. In a post on Facebook Monday night, Patterson said, “First off, I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity and for getting me to where I am today. Thank you to my family for being so supportive and always believing in me. I am proud to announce that I am a part of the Union College Men’s Basketball team. Go Dawgs!”
Patterson is the son of Knox Central head coach Tony Patterson. For the last two seasons, he has been one-of-four double digit scorers in each respective season, both of which ended with district and regional championships. In the 18-19 season, Patterson was the team’s fourth-leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points-per-game, and the team’s fourth-leading rebounder as well. Last season, he was the Panther’s second-leading scorer with 15.5 points-per-game.
Patterson’s father Tony gets the rare experience of being both a father and a coach. “As a coach, you love his work-ethic,” said Tony. “He has always worked very hard, and that’s something that every coach admires in a player. As a father, I couldn’t be more proud of him. He has always given his everything, no matter what it was. I love him to death and we are all beyond proud of him.
Tony believes that Zach’s work-ethic and winning attitude will allow him to excel at Union. He will also be the third generation in his family to play college basketball. “He’s a hard-worker and a winner,” said Tony. “He’s won everything from elementary championships, to middle school -- won district championships and even regional championships. That mindset will transfer well to college. He’s always worked hard and that will carry over as well. I think he’s going to do well at Union. He’s going to be the third generation of our family, starting with his grandfather, to have played college basketball. I think that’s pretty impressive too. I can’t say enough how proud we are all of him, and how much we love him.”
Tony also expressed great reverence for coach Kevin Burton and the Union program. “I really like coach Burton and what he’s doing at Union. He is a wonderful recruiter. He’s getting guys from all over the globe interested in playing basketball here in this small town of Barbourville, and not just that -- winning too. They’re competing for national championships and winning a ton of games. I really like what he’s doing there at Union, and I’m happy that’s where Zachary chose to go to school. His academics will always come first, and Union is a wonderful place for that too, but he is going to be a part of a fantastic basketball program.”
After two great years at Knox Central, Patterson is looking forward to playing at a higher level, right at home. “I’m happy to be staying at home,” he said. “With what coach Burton has been able to do at Union, it was a no-brainer for me. They’re playing for national championships, I’m familiar with the school and a lot of the players, and it’s all right here in Barbourville. I can’t wait to get to work.”
He will always value his high school experience as a Knox Central Panthers. “I will miss playing in high school,” said Patterson. “I had a lot of fun. I’ll always remember those big games and how much they meant to us as a team. We won district and regional championships, and won them back-to-back. That’s something that hasn’t been done in a long time and I’m honored to have been a part of that. I played with some great guys and I’ll miss it a lot, but I’ll always be a Knox Central Panther.”
