The Knox Central Panthers basketball team has been on a tear, ripping through 11 different teams though the summer thus far, including: Bell County, Hazard, Leslie County, Southwestern, South Laurel, Harlan County, North Laurel, Jackson County, Perry County Central, Harlan independent, and Middlesboro.
Knox Central head coach Tony Patterson highlighted his team's growth and cohesion, drawing attention to being without a handful of players due to baseball. Patterson was impressed with his team's work ethic across the summer, and is looking forward to the upcoming season as the Panthers take aim at their fourth consecutive regional title.
"We had a very productive summer at Knox Central," he said. "I've seen a tremendous amount of growth in our team.We only had Isaac Mills the last week of summer, and didn’t have Abe Brock or Bryce Imel at all, so that opened the door for other teammates to step up and get big varsity minutes."
"Jevonte Turner played very well on both ends, and will be one of the top players in the state," he added. "Isaac Mills looked like he has not missed a beat at all. He has such a great work ethic. Gavin Chadwell has a very high ceiling, gets better every game, and is a joy to coach. KT Turner may be the most improved player we have, and he is starting to come into his own. Blake Ledford has improved leaps and bounds defensively to go along with his shooting ability. Logan King, Dalton Pilarski, Landen Mills and Marc Warren played huge this summer as well."
"This is the most improvement we have ever shown in a summer," said Patterson. "Our coaching staff and players are very excited to get back in the gym to learn and work. I love these young men and this coaching staff. I thank God for the opportunity to be a part of Knox Central Basketball."
