The Panther football league wrapped up a successful season last week, finishing with a 4-2 record on the year. Following a tough year in 2021, the turnaround of the team showed the progress of the feeder programs in Knox County.
Head coach Travis Cain spoke on how the success of the young Panthers shows promise for the future of Knox County football.
“We have wonderful kids,” he said. “These kids came out in the heat and worked their tails off this summer. We started with around 40 kids, and finished with 20, but we finished very strong. The support of the parents and the community has been tremendous. From when I played 15 years ago to now, there’s always been a lot of support from the community. There are some tremendous parents and players. It’s a different era of Knox County football. You’ve seen a lot of growth over the last decade or so, and I think that speaks to the leadership of each of the programs. You have all the right people in place, and they’re all doing an amazing job, all the way from K-2 to high school. If these kids stick together the whole way through, they’re going to be very very good.”
Assistant coach Jeremy Hinkle echoed many of Cain’s sentiments, highlighting the relationships coaches develop with the players throughout the season.
“You spend a lot of time around these kids, and they begin to feel like your own,” he said. “We have some great kids on this team that work very hard. If they stick together, the sky's the limit. I’m very proud of this bunch. We played some really good football this season and showed a lot of growth throughout the season. We’re going to miss our fourth graders that are moving up a division, but we know they are in great hands. There are some great coaches around here, all the way up. The future of Knox County football is very bright.”
