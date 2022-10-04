PFL 5th and 6th

The Panther Football League fifth and sixth grade team wrapped up a successful 7-2 season last week, falling in their final game to McCreary County. Prior to the loss in the final game of the season, the Panthers had only lost to Middlesboro in a 22-20 slugfest at Lay Field. Although the young bunch fell in their final game of the season, the success throughout the year showed the growth and development of the team.

Head coach John Burchette praised his team following their final game.

