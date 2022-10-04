The Panther Football League fifth and sixth grade team wrapped up a successful 7-2 season last week, falling in their final game to McCreary County. Prior to the loss in the final game of the season, the Panthers had only lost to Middlesboro in a 22-20 slugfest at Lay Field. Although the young bunch fell in their final game of the season, the success throughout the year showed the growth and development of the team.
Head coach John Burchette praised his team following their final game.
“The future here in Knox County is looking incredibly bright,” he said. “That’s the main goal of these feeder programs. We are consistently seeing more kids turnout to play and sending them on to middle school with a better understanding of the game. This group is no exception to that. We had a very talented bunch this season. We’ve seen them grow a lot and win a lot of football games in the process.”
“This league is about more than wins and losses,” he added. “It’s about teaching these kids to have a love for the game, discipline, and dedication, while helping them develop fundamentally as players.”
He also keyed on the support and involvement from the players’ parents and the community as a whole.
“We’ve got some wonderful parents and members of the community,” said Burchette. “It has really helped us. We’ve had parents come in and help us coach, we’ve had sponsors such as Union and others help us in various instances, and I think it just speaks to the dedication to these kids. The support this season has been incredible. I am very proud of everyone this season, players, parents, and everyone involved. It was a great year.”
