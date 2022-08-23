The winning ways of Knox County football trickled down from the high school to the middle school, and all the way down to the fifth and sixth grade team in the Panther Football League. Traveling to Pineville on Thursday, the young fifth and sixth grade Panthers tallied their first victory of the season 24-12 over the Mountain Lions.
Head coach John Burchette praised his young team’s execution and performance in their opening game.
“We executed well,” he said. “We executed a lot better than I thought we would for our first game of the season. Our quarterback was a perfect 9-for-9 on the day, no incompletions or interceptions. I was very pleased with how well the guys executed. We had to play some guys at some different spots. There was a bit of a learning curve for them, and one for me too. I’m pleased with how well they adjusted.”
“We still have a lot to clean up,” he added. “There are some penalties and procedural things that we need to shore-up. We had a good bit of holding calls and blocks in the back. Those are just things that we need to work on a little more at practice. That’s why we are always trying to build our numbers up. The better you can practice, the better you can play. Against Pineville we were able to see some things that we thought may work that may not, and some things we discovered we may have some success with. It’s all about getting better every day.”
