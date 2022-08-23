Panther Football League
BRENNAN

The winning ways of Knox County football trickled down from the high school to the middle school, and all the way down to the fifth and sixth grade team in the Panther Football League. Traveling to Pineville on Thursday, the young fifth and sixth grade Panthers tallied their first victory of the season 24-12 over the Mountain Lions.

Head coach John Burchette praised his young team’s execution and performance in their opening game.

Recommended for you